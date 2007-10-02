Organize Your Start Menu with SMOz

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

smoz.png Windows only: Clean up and organise your Windows Start menu with free, open source application SMOz (Start Menu Organizer). With SMOz you can arrange your Start menu content by category through a simple, Windows Explorer-like interface. If you're not sure where to get started, try using one of the automated templates, which will move recognised applications (like iTunes) into pre-defined categories (like Multimedia). Granted, fewer and fewer of us still rely on the Start menu since the proliferation of application launchers like Launchy, but if you still prefer the old point and click of the Start menu, SMOz is an excellent tool to clean up the mess. SMOz is a free application, Windows only.

SMOz [SourceForge via Inspect My Gadget]

    Err.. I may be missing the point, but how is this different to just creating your own folders in the Start menu?

