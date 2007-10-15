Organise Your Gift Wrap Supplies

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

present-1.png Gift wrap supplies are probably the last thing on the priority list to get organised, but as we dash headlong into the holiday season very soon, it's probably a good idea to start thinking about it. Organisational blog Unclutterer suggests using a plastic organiser specifically for gift wrap supplies to make this happen; however, you could also use a simple plastic shoe organiser or a flat bin that slides under your bed for easy access. How do you organize your gift wrap supplies, if you have any? Let's hear in the comments.

Organizing gift wrapping supplies [Unclutterer]

  • James Guest

    I am possibly one of the least organised people I know, but i do have a plastic tub under my bed full of wrapping paper and ribbon. If only the rest of my house - and my taxes - were in such good order...

  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Tell me about it. I love wrapping presents - doing my accounts? Not so much. :)

