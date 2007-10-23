Organize Your Files in Explorer with Stacks

We've heard plenty about Stacks in the upcoming Mac OS X Leopard, but what you may not know is that Windows Vista users have their own Stacks worth checking out. Weblog CyberNet takes a look at the new groups and stacks features in Vista, highlighting how the new Explorer features can improve your file organisation.

If I were to stack files by name, they would appear almost like they would with a group, except none of the file names are actually shown [see screenshot] . Instead you'd double click on the stack that you want and it will open up all of the corresponding files. The more files that correspond with a particular stack, the larger the "stack icon" will be.

Essentially, stacks offer a simple method for grouping similar filetypes so you can quickly narrow down the file you're looking for by weeding out all the rest. The post describes in more detail how Vista's new drop-down file organization options bring handy new levels of organisation to your Explorer window. If you've got your own favourite Explorer view, let's hear about it in the comments.