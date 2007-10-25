Web-based application Famundu is a one-stop calendar, to-do list, contact management solution and more with a focus on family. With it you and your family members can collaboratively schedule everything from soccer practice to family fun night or build to-do lists and shopping lists from the comfort of your browser (be sure to check out their video demo for more). Famundo is free to use, but a premium account with a few more features is also available. If you've been looking for a centralised way to organise your family's schedules and beyond, Famundo looks like a promising solution. Then again, if shared calendaring is all you want, Google Calendar would work nicely. Thanks Nancy!
Organize Your Family Life with Famundo
