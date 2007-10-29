Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Organise Information By Developing a Scientific Mindset

We all have to deal with an incredible amount of information, tasks, projects, etc. every single day. The Thinking Blog suggests an intriguing way to deal with all of this: develop a scientific mindset.

Scientists must shift through tonnes of data in very efficient ways. How do they do it? By first defining a hypothesis and then looking for information that either corroborates or refutes that hypothesis. For example, an untrained person could spend months in "boiling the ocean" and trying to read as much as possible, in a very unstructured way, about how stress affects our brain. A trained scientist would first define specific hypotheses or preliminary assumptions, such as "Stress reduces the brain's ability to generate new neurons" or "We can learn how to manage stress", and look specifically for data that corroborates or refutes those sentences. Which will probably happen faster, and enable him or her to refine the hypotheses further, based on accumulated knowledge, in a virtuous learning cycle.

This didn't seem like it would work really well at first, but the more I read it, the more it made sense—especially if you apply it to a GTD way of life. You're essentially throwing aside the superficial and focusing your energy on prioritised tasks using a series of hypotheses and corroborating data; i.e., "does this session of WoW contribute to my getting those budget projections done?". How do you process and organise your information? Thoughts in the comments.

7 Tips to Deal with TMI (Too Much Information) [The Thinking Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles