Opt Out of Junk Mail and Prevent Credit Snooping

Sick of answering those telemarketing calls that always seem to arrive just as you're expecting something more important? Want a little less mail to sort through? The World Privacy Forum web site has a helpful roundup of the best ways to opt out of marketing materials online and off, stop data brokers from snooping through your life and avoid being pinned down by browser cookies. A few of these tips have been covered before on this site, but there are a few unique tips, and the page makes for a good all-in-one bookmark for protecting your data and cleaning out the marketing clutter.

AU - The Australian Do Not Call register can be found here.

World Privacy Forum: Top Ten Opt Outs [via PC World]

