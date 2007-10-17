Where do you shop online?

A while back Adam wrote a post on how to become an online power shopper. At that time, reader Danielle commented on the lack of good online stores here in Australia.

"As an American living in Australia, it kills me that hardly any stores even show their products online, much less give you the ability to purchase them. What is the deal?"

From my experience of buying online in Australia, the UK and the US, I have to agree with Danielle. While we have a decent range of PC and computing related online stores who understand how to present products and offer a fairly user friendly buying experience, I can't name an non-IT related Australian online store I regularly go to. I love the idea of online grocery shopping but tried several and gave up because the ordering process took so long. I regularly buy from Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk but haven't found a decent local online bookstore.

But I don't want to just whinge. I want to find the stores which have good websites - preferably offering online shopping, but even if they're showing off their products online to entice you to come to their shop, that's something. While I like to purchase online, I also like to use the net as a browsing tool for items I'd prefer to buy in person - so stores with online catalogues would be a plus too.

I thought Lifehacker readers might share my interest in online shopping, so thought I'd throw the question to you - what are the good online shopping sites? Which stores have decent websites showing their products, even if they don't sell online? Of course, given how well the Aussie dollar is performing against the greenback, buying online from overseas is less expensive than it was - even if postage can be a killer. So if you have any favourite overseas sites you shop at, let us know about them too. Leave your tips in comments please!