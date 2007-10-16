One avatar to rule them all

Indulge me for a moment. It seems that the virtual reality world we were promised by William Gibson's Neuromancer may be getting closer (geek aside - I'd still rather live in Neal Stephenson's Diamond Age though).
The BBC reports that IBM and Linden Lab (the company behind Second Life) are working on a project to create 'universal avatars' which can move between different virtual worlds.
If someone could tell me which virtual worlds I need to start name camping, I'd appreciate it. :)
