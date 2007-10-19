Offset Carbon and Improve Communities with PopTech Carbon Initiative

Calculate your personal CO2 production and offset as many tonnes as you'd like with a donation to a carbon reduction project at the PopTech Carbon Initiative. A joint venture of online auction site eBay and the PopTech Conference, the PopTech Carbon Initiative chose three specific projects users can donate to that offset the environmental impact. Unlike some other carbon offset brokers, the projects were chosen not only for proven impact, but for their contributions to social and economic development in communities, according to PopTech volunteers. There are, of course, other carbon emission calculator/offset sites out there, and you can always make your own small changes to live greener.