October '07's Most Popular Posts

Happy Halloween! Lest you missed any good Lifehacker this month, here's a quick list of October's most popular posts:
- Top 10 Wi-Fi Boosts, Tweaks and Apps "No doubt you've got a home wireless network or you've connected to hotspots at the local coffee shop or airport—but are you getting the most out of your Wi-Fi?"
- Top 10 Ways to Sleep Smarter and Better "Studies show that sleep deprivation costs Americans significant work productivity; yawning employees can't stay alert, make good decisions, focus on tasks or even manage a friendly mood at the office."
- Top 10 Google Products You Forgot All About "Living in the shadow of Gmail, Reader and Calendar's got to be tough, but that's what a slew of useful Google products do every day."
- Discover the .EDU Underground "Little appreciated outside the world of academia, there are literally thousands of .edu sites bursting with incredibly useful and interesting information and resources."
- Six Ways to Catch Your Favorite TV Shows "With the fall television schedule in full swing, many of us are back in the habit of plopping down in front of the tube at night to catch the latest installment of our favourite show when it's scheduled to air."
- Rebuild Your Mac with 20 Useful Downloads "You erased your hard drive to install Leopard, and now you've got to load your Mac up with all your essential software."
- A Look at Ubuntu 7.10 "Gutsy Gibbon" RC1 "Experienced Ubuntu users know what to expect from this Thursday's release of Gutsy Gibbon, the love-it-or-hate-it code name for version 7.10 of the popular Linux distribution."
- MacBook Pro 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB Memory Speed Tests "You already know you can upgrade your Mac's RAM yourself and save big money, but how much extra memory do you want?"
