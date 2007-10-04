Nintendo is now including no-slip jackets with all new Wiis and Wii remotes, but Wii owners who didn't get the included jackets can grab a few free Wii Remote Jackets here. AU - Info for how to claim your Wii jacket in Oz is here - thanks Skit! :)
Wii Wii Wii all the way home
Comments
Uh no they're not... ;)
http://www.nintendo.com.au/nintendo/news/index.php
To request a "Wii Remote Jacket", contact NINTENDO CUSTOMER SERVICE on (03) 9730 9822 Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm (EST)