New Apple store and classes at Myer Brisbane

Eagle eyed tipster Korian spotted a new Apple store at Myer Brisbane - Level 4, 91 Queen St. As part of the opening they're running demonstration sessions every day Wedneday til Sunday on the following timetable: 10am - making Hollywood-style movies (15 minutes) 12.30pm - It just works. Getting started on a Mac (30 minutes) 4pm - more fun with photos (15 minutes) I spoke with one of the Apple guys from the Brisbane store who said the demos will be an ongoing thing, so if you have questions for an Apple Expert, here's your chance. Thanks for the tip, Korian!