Geek Gestalt has blogged about a book which sounds right up Lifehacker's alley. 'Making Things Talk' by Tom Igoe comes out in the US this month. It's from Reilly, the publisher of Make magazine.

The book promises to teach you how to bestow "the power of communications upon your favorite tech creations through simple projects that present the guidelines for electronic verbosity."

One project in the book is creating a "networked cat cam" - another is "the interactive pet bed that sends you personal emails".

Sounds impressive until you realise it's just DIY Tickle Me Elmo. Not that there's anything wrong with that. :)

'Making Things Talk'—DIY projects that communicate [CNET]