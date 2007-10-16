Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Naked DSL on the horizon

The Age has a writeup of the Australian ISPs gearing up to offer 'naked DSL' (ie broadband without the landline component).

Cutting out the landline component has been appealing prospect for years - since often you get whacked for a $20 - $40 monthly line rental for a landline phone you don't use. People on capped mobile plans will probably find it worth investigating - although some ISPs are also talking about bundling VoIP with naked DSL as another option.

Comments

  • Rob Guest

    This "naked DSL" is also called a ULL (Unconditioned Local Loop), where the provider essentially buys the copper pair off Telstra. Telstra don't provide dial tone, so you can't use the line as a standard phone line.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles