Naked DSL on the horizon

The Age has a writeup of the Australian ISPs gearing up to offer 'naked DSL' (ie broadband without the landline component).

Cutting out the landline component has been appealing prospect for years - since often you get whacked for a $20 - $40 monthly line rental for a landline phone you don't use. People on capped mobile plans will probably find it worth investigating - although some ISPs are also talking about bundling VoIP with naked DSL as another option.