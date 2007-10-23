Monitor Food Expiration Dates with Best When Used By

Track your perishable food's expiration dates and receive reminders days before the food goes bad with web site Best When Used By. If you're in a pinch to put those edible treats to good use while you still can, the site also features a recipe search to help you make the most of what's left before the food spoils. On a related note, learn more about food expiration dates to determine which foods you really must toss once the date has passed.
