Mimic OS X's Finder Sidebar in Windows Explorer

The default Windows Explorer sidebars—generally either the System Tasks and Other Places view or the file system tree—are handy ways to navigate your filesystem, but if you're an ex-Mac user or you would prefer a Mac-like favourites sidebar that lets you define what folders you want quick access to via drag and drop, weblog UneasySilence's simple guide to mimicking OS X's Finder Sidebar in Windows Explorer is for you. By installing a program called Finder style and performing a simple registry tweak, you can turn your sidebar into an attractive, customizable point of access to all of your most used folders. We've covered a similar method in the past using freeware application FindeXer, but the UneasySilence method yields much more attractive and usable results. When you're finished with the tweak, Finder Bar will always show up as the default sidebar when you open Explorer (something that never worked quite right for me with FindeXer).

While Explorer's Favorites sidebar does serve a similar purpose, Windows doesn't make it easy to set it as your default sidebar, and it honestly just isn't all that attractive. You can customise the Finder bar with your favorites, reorder folders, and set custom names and icons for any shortcut. If you're not happy with the Finder Bar, UneasySilence provides a second registry file to restore the default Explorer sidebar.