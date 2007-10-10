Microsoft patch day

Microsoft has released its monthly security bulletin containing 6 patches to fix 9 flaws, 4 of which it rates as critical. Microsoft's security bulletin is here, and CNET's roundup of the patches is here. IE, Outlook, Word and Kodak Image Viewer are among the affected apps.
