Microsoft Offers "Live Search 411," Mobile Updates

US-centric: Microsoft recently announced a slate of updates to their Live Search features for mobile users, including a free 411 service and voice input for search features on Windows Mobile devices. Live Search 411 (800-CALL-411, or 800-225-5411) offers some pretty familiar features, with business listings and the ability to have maps sent by text message. Meanwhile, Live Search for Windows Mobile users now offers voice input (in beta), gas prices, and hours of operation for businesses. Windows Mobile 5.0 and 6.0 and BlackBerry users can access Live Search Mobile at wls.live.com, while other mobile phones go through m.live.com.