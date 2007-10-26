Memorise Anything with Genius

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

genius 1.pngMac OS X only: Freeware flash card application Genius helps you memorise information by testing your knowledge using what it calls a "spaced repetition" method, which adjusts how often a card is repeated based on your performance over time. The application has a strong following, meaning you can download tonnes of user-submitted flash card sets covering everything from language to marine biology. Genius is freeware, Mac OS X only. If you plan on making your own flash cards for Genius, be sure you read about how to make effective flash cards first.

Genius

