Media Player Show and Tell

For some people, desktop media player applications are a very personal thing. Rather than living life in the vanilla world of iTunes and Windows Media Player, these music lovers prefer media players they can tweak, customise, and personalise to their heart's content. Today we're taking a look a look at user-submitted pictures of their always impressive and often enviable desktop media players. Hit the jump to take a look, and if you see one you like, find out how they did it.
Now for the highlights rundown:
- Okay, so somebody had to submit and make a case for the obligatory iTunes.
- It's very subtle, but this is probably one of the coolest media player mods I've seen.
- Unsurprisingly, foobar2000 is extremely popular, with very, very good reason.
- Though Winamp had a respectable showing.
- Media Monkey ain't no slouch, either.
- Gotta love Amarok.
- We even saw one media player for Halo lovers.
As always, thanks to everyone who submitted!
AIMP2 (Windows): The website is in Russian, but the player has multilingual support. Great player with a little footprint for the feature set. I loved this find.