Maximize CoverFlow on Your iPod with iTunes

With the launch of Apple's iPhone and the newer iPods, CoverFlow adds a whole new visual element to your music experience on the go. While iTunes alone can help you get the album cover art you're missing into your library, it's not as obvious how to get that eye candy on your iPod device. Here's how to fill in the missing album art in your iTunes library and add it to your CoverFlow-enabled iPod in just a few steps.
- Step 1: Default View of iTunes
- Step 2: Show Your Artwork
- Step 3: Choose "Selected" Song
- Step 4: Get Album Artwork from iTunes
- Step 5: Bypass Limitations of iPods (No Album Art)
- Step 6: Copy Artwork
- Step 7: Paste Artwork
- Step 8: Batch Edit (Optional)
- Step 9a: Adding Additional Covers (Optional)
- Step 9b: Viewing Additional Art (Optional)
- Step 10: View Your Masterpiece
Got any more album art tricks or techniques? Let us know in the comments.
