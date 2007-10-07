For those inevitable times when you feel down in the dumps, DIY Planner suggests making a "life-map" of your accomplishments. Similar to the process of mind mapping, making a life-map simply includes your life achievements rather than brainstorming an idea. You can make it as basic or as detailed as you want; once you're finished, it might be a good idea to hang it up where you can glance at it any time you need to get yourself out of a funk.
Map Your Accomplishments to Stay Motivated
