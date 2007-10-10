Manage Processes with htop

Linux only: View processes running from in Linux interactively—complete with full command lines and arguments—with free application htop. Beyond providing detailed information about processes, htop displays a progress meter that fluctuates based on CPU usage, memory usage, and swap space. Easily terminate one or more processes without remembering the PID. View processes by user or sort by memory usage, processor usage, and more. htop is a command-line application that loads a lot faster than the traditional top application as well as other benefits over top; htop's a free download for Linux.