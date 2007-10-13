Windows only: Connect to and manage multiple remote desktop connections—supporting RDP, VNC, SSH2, and Telnet protocols—in a friendly tabbed interface with free, open source application mRemote. While you could run multiple instances of the Windows Remote Desktop application along with your other remote connections, mRemote allows you to connect to and manage them all from one place without cluttering up your taskbar or running several different applications. Whether you're controlling your home computer on-the-go with VNC, you prefer Windows Remote Desktop connections (RDP), or you regularly use an SSH2 or even Telnet connections, mRemote is the perfect tool to manage and connect to them all. mRemote is free, Windows only.
Manage Multiple Remote Desktop Connections with mRemote
