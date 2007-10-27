Manage iCal or Google Calendars with Sunbird/Lightning

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

sunbird_screenshot2.png

All platforms: Add tasks, set appointments and keep on top of your schedule with Mozilla Sunbird and Lightning, the free calendar managers that function as a stand-alone client or extension to the Thunderbird e-mail program. Version 0.7 of Sunbird/Lightning touts a redesign of the user interface and task-adding dialog, along with user-requested functions like adding tasks in different timezones, more customizable recurring events and an improved "Today" glance panel. Sunbird and Lightning store information in a SQLite format, but can also work with iCal data or Google Calendar through an extension. Both are free downloads and work on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux.

Sunbird/Lightning [via MozillaZine]

