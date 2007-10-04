Ever since Apple released the iPod Touch, they've removed essential features, rendering it less versatile than the famous iPhone. Creative thinker Travis shows that you can still manage appointments and assignments using your nifty little MP3 player, as long as you're not using your Contacts application. In this video, Travis walks us through assigning each field in the Contacts utility to make a functional to-do list. It certainly isn't as good as the event manager in the iPhone's Calendar app, but it comes pretty close.
Manage a To-Do List with Your iPod Touch
