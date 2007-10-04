Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Making the case for telework

Achieving a work/life balance is a tightrope which requires effort from both the worker and their place of work. While we've had the communication technology available to support teleworking for years, it doesn't seem to have taken off, and is more likely to be the domain of the self employed freelance/consultant types. However, employers are cottoning on to the fact that one way to hold onto staff - especially people with children - is to become more flexible. And with a recent survey by the Australian Computer Society putting IT unemployment at a five year low of 3.84%, skilled IT staff may be well placed to make the case for teleworking.

In an opinion piece at CNET, Eric Cinrod quotes figures which suggest that only 13% of American business people think their workplace would let them telework. He goes through a number of reasons why it could benefit not only the employee but the business itself. Worth a read if you're thinking of making a business case of why you should be able to work from home a couple of days a week, or more.

Making the case for telework [CNET]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles