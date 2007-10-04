Achieving a work/life balance is a tightrope which requires effort from both the worker and their place of work. While we've had the communication technology available to support teleworking for years, it doesn't seem to have taken off, and is more likely to be the domain of the self employed freelance/consultant types. However, employers are cottoning on to the fact that one way to hold onto staff - especially people with children - is to become more flexible. And with a recent survey by the Australian Computer Society putting IT unemployment at a five year low of 3.84%, skilled IT staff may be well placed to make the case for teleworking.

In an opinion piece at CNET, Eric Cinrod quotes figures which suggest that only 13% of American business people think their workplace would let them telework. He goes through a number of reasons why it could benefit not only the employee but the business itself. Worth a read if you're thinking of making a business case of why you should be able to work from home a couple of days a week, or more.

Making the case for telework [CNET]