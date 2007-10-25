Make YouTube Better with Greasemonkey

Programmer and blogger Jane Kasprzak rounds up five simple Greasemonkey scripts that combine to make for a much better YouTube (one might even call it a Better YouTube, *wink*). From resizing videos and stopping YouTube from autoplaying videos (a la TubeStop) to adding better titles to YouTube pages so you know what video is in an unfocused tab, YouTube is ripe for a little tweaking—and that's just what these scripts do. If you've got your own favourite YouTube tweaks or Greasemonkey scripts, let's hear them in the comments.