Make Your Vacuum Cleaner Last Longer

Your vacuum cleaner doesn't need much to keep it going, but if you want to keep it around for as long as humanly possible, you'll want to read wikiHow's detailed list of tips for maintenance. Keeping the various removable parts clean as well as replacing parts before they break is a biggie, as well as dumping the filters/bags/bins periodically. Your vacuum is definitely not the most sexy of the household appliances, but you might as well keep it running at top speed.