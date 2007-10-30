Make Your Own Will with Quicken WillMaker

Let's face it: we're all going to die someday. While it's not healthy to dwell on this certainty, it's a bad idea to pretend it's not going to happen and never plan for it. You don't want to splash out a tonne of money to prepare a will, but you don't have to. Windows desktop software Quicken WillMaker walks you through the process of creating a will quickly and painlessly. After the jump, see a step by step tour of how I created a will from scratch in 30 minutes with Quicken Willmaker. more >>