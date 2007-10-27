Make Your iPod Slip-free with Skateboard Grip

After losing his iPod Touch when it slipped out of his pocket in a cab, skater Sean Bonner decided to make his iPod easier to hold onto.

I started thinking about about things I've owned in the past that I didn't lose, and which ones of those were definitely not slippery. The answer was immediately obvious. A skateboard.

He purchased a length of black grip tape and covered the back of his new iPod with it. So far, it hasn't moved.