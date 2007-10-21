Make Clear Ice

The secret to making crystal clear ice is made very simple in this demonstration video: just boil the water twice (cooling it in between) to get out any impurities, and your ice will come out clear instead of cloudy. Filtered water also seems to be a key factor, although it seems to me that water boiled twice would probably be good enough.
