Make Clear Ice

ice.pngThe secret to making crystal clear ice is made very simple in this demonstration video: just boil the water twice (cooling it in between) to get out any impurities, and your ice will come out clear instead of cloudy. Filtered water also seems to be a key factor, although it seems to me that water boiled twice would probably be good enough.

