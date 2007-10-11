Make Any Application Portable with MojoPac Freedom

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Windows only: Carry any application with you on your thumb drive with freeware virtual PC software MojoPac Freedom. Back when we showed you how to build your own PC-on-a-stick with MojoPac, the application had a $30 price tag, but it has since launched several versions, and MojoPac Freedom is the freeware version. Even better, MojoPac Freedom supports all the data and application support of the rest, lacking really only customer support (aside from other premium features most regular users will never need). It still supports taking Microsoft Office, iTunes, video games, and virtually any other app portable. MojoPac Freedom is freeware, Windows only.

MojoPac [via CyberNet]

  • symmetricks Guest

    will mojopac work on linux with WINE installed?

    0
    • R-11 Guest

      I was wondering the same exact thing. I went ahead and tried it and sadly an error occurs. I haven't tried tweaking WINE yet. Have you tried anything that works?

      0

