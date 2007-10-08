Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Localise settings for NetStumbler

Recently we told you our Top 10 Wi-Fi Boosts, Tweaks and Apps. Reader Krusher_00 commented with a handy localisation tip for using NetStumbler for detecting networks:

"Make sure you've got the correct channel selected. In Australia the standard is to use either channel 1, 6 or 11 as these are the only 3 channels that don't interfere with each other.

If you see your neighbours have points on 1, 3 and 5 for example then your wireless is going to be affected if you decide to use channel six.

You can however have points on the same channel, this just decreases the maximum throughput that can be achieved (more noticeable if they're using their wireless all the time)."

Thanks for the tip, Krusher. :) 

  • Paul Guest

    Perhaps outside the scope of your target audience, but for the sake of getting the facts straight...

    Australian wi-fi (802.11b/g) channel specifications include THIRTEEN (13) channels, not 11.

    see: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.11

    In a properly administered network* the best solution is to use channels 1,7,13 for low density networks and 1,5,9,13 for high density networks.

    *NOTE: most consumer devices come pre-set to the American standard which limits them to 11 channels. You may need to configure client network adapters to use 'extended' channel settings in order to access channels 12 & 13.

  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Thank you for the clarification Paul!

  • Fritz Jörn Guest

    Seems good advice -- but why 1, 5, 9, 13?

