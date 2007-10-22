Conduct a time audit of your week

I mentioned on Friday that I'd be conducting a time audit of my working week this week. If anyone else is interested in trying it too, grab your favourite digital or paper-based tracker and let's roll. :)

Last night I looked at a few different apps for timetracking and decided to keep it ultra simple - I'm using the previously mentioned Activity Tracker gadget for the iGoogle homepage. Why? Because it was super easy to create a list of my regular tasks, I just need to hit a button to clock in and out on each task, and I'll be able to view the data in several ways (a log, a graph).

If you decide to take up the challenge and audit your time this week, let me know in comments and we can compare notes at the end of the week. Good luck!