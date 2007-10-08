Lifehacker AU to participate in Blog Action Day

Gina already told you that Lifehacker US is participating in this year's Blog Action Day, and with a week to go until the big day, I wanted to let you know that Lifehacker AU is also signed up.

Blog Action Day (October 15) is an annual blogger initiative to raise awareness and donation for a particular issue. This year's issue is the environment, so all participating blogs will devote their posts to environmental issues on that day.

We've already got a couple of green posts planned for the day, including an interview with Kate Conroy, Australia's top environmental podcaster. But we're on the lookout for more green-themed ideas, so if you've got any environmentally friendly hacks, please email them to [email protected].