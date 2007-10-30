Leopard's Revamped Terminal Sports Tabs and More

Mac OS X 10.5 only: Command line-lovers who've upgraded to Leopard will also love its new tabbed interface and fine-grained window control. To create a new tab, hit Cmd+N Cmd+T, and to cycle through tabs, use Cmd+} and Cmd+{. You can also drag and drop an existing tab into its own window, configure and save window groups, and skin Terminal windows using prefab or custom themes. After the jump, see the theme options ("Pro" pictured here.) You can also save shell configurations into reusable profiles. Awhile back I said that the open source iTerm should've been included in Leopard, but I was dead wrong. The new Terminal's got iTerm's goodness without the separate installation.