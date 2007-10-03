Kwoff - an Australian social news aggregator

Fans of Crikey and its founder Stephen Mayne will be interested to know that he's one of the founders of new website Kwoff, along with Dan Walsh and Greg Barns. I had a chat with Dan today and he said their plan is to do for Australian news what Digg does for tech news - with a view to being a central aggregator for political, business and current affairs news. He's been on the road talking to both mainstream publishers and more niche players like Lifehacker and New Matilda with a view to drawing a wide range of online news fans to Kwoff. Like other aggregators, you can browse the site freely, or register to be able to submit or vote on stories. Their guide to Qwoffing is here or there's a cute animated walkthrough here. It was nice to see a Lifehacker story on their "Top Today' list, but admittedly the number of tech stories which have been "qwoffed" so far is low. It's early days for Kwoff and aggregators are only as good as the people submitting and voting on stories, so consider yourself encouraged to check it out, and let's submit some tech stories. :) Hit the jump to see a nice visual snapshot of the kinds of stories which Kwoff readers have been interested in so far (gotta love tag clouds!)