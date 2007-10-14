Know When You're In A Funk

We all have times when our energy is just blah, and we're just generally in a pissy mood. Instead of taking out that frustration on our work or other people, Life Learning Today suggests that we learn to recognise when these "down cycles" are coming our way:

The main thing with cycles is to roll with them and not to fight them. If you are in a high cycle, ride that wave. Get great work done and enjoy your energy. During down cycles when your energy is lagging, your emotions are more edgy, and you want to throw in the towel, just ride it out. Know that an up cycle is on its way. It is inevitable!

What do you do to fight your funks? Let's hear in the comments.