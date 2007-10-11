Keep Your Passwords Safe

Macworld follows up yesterday's post on securing your Mac with more advanced common sense, this time on passwords. Here's a tip non-Mac users (especially Firefox and Linux fans) can appreciate:

For maximum security, memorise your login password and your keychain password (plus the password to your third-party password vault, if you use one). As long as you have those two or three passwords committed to memory, you can let your computer remember all your others for you.

It seems logical to commit two really secure passwords (no pets or relatives!) to memory rather than a whole system's worth. In fact, here's how to lock up your web passwords behind a single master in Firefox, and keep a password database with KeePass. How do you keep your passwords straight without making them obvious? Let's hear about it in the comments.