Keep Your Gadgets Safe with the Pelican Micro Case

The Pelican Micro Case holds your cell phone, MP3 player, or whatever else you need to protect in an indestructible, water-tight container. Perfect for the active traveler (be you a camper or beach-goer), the case isn't actually indestructible, but it does supposedly withstand the weight of a 5,000-pound truck (that's over 2,700 kilos!), so chances are you aren't likely to break it. The Pelican Micro Cases can be purchased at Amazon starting at around $US9.
