Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Keep Your Cursor Out of Your Way with MouseAway

mouseaway.gifWindows only: Keep your mouse cursor from obscuring your text as you type with lightweight, freeware application MouseAway. As you can see from the animated GIF, MouseAway does just one thing: monitors the proximity of your mouse pointer to your keyboard cursor and, if they're too close together, moves the mouse pointer out of the way. As is, mouse cursor obstruction has never been that big of a deal, but for a paltry 40K of RAM after running for a bit, MouseAway is easily worth a slot in your startup apps. It doesn't work everywhere (like Firefox, for example), but this freeware, Windows only utility cuts down on unnecessary keyboard-to-mouse movement.

MouseAway [via NoHeat]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles