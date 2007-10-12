Windows only: Keep your mouse cursor from obscuring your text as you type with lightweight, freeware application MouseAway. As you can see from the animated GIF, MouseAway does just one thing: monitors the proximity of your mouse pointer to your keyboard cursor and, if they're too close together, moves the mouse pointer out of the way. As is, mouse cursor obstruction has never been that big of a deal, but for a paltry 40K of RAM after running for a bit, MouseAway is easily worth a slot in your startup apps. It doesn't work everywhere (like Firefox, for example), but this freeware, Windows only utility cuts down on unnecessary keyboard-to-mouse movement.
Keep Your Cursor Out of Your Way with MouseAway
