Keep Your Computer Cool By Checking The Vents

If your computer is running too hot, one of the easiest initial things to check for is if your vents are blocked (where these vents are located depends on the make of your machine; check your manufacturer's manual if you're unsure). Vents that are clogged by dust or blocked by inappropriate placement can overheat your system, which can lead to slowdowns or even burnout. As mentioned, dust is a prime culprit; but you can get rid of those dust bunnies relatively easily.