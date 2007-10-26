Keep Your Browsers in Sync with Opera Links

All platforms: The Opera web browser's new Link function synchronises users' bookmarks, "Speed Dials" sites and customises toolbars across desktop and mobile browsers. The del.icio.us-like function is built into the just-released betas of Opera 9.5 for the desktop and Opera Mini 4, but users of the non-Java Opera Mobile—or any browser, for that matter—can head to link.opera.com to store their favorites. Opera Link requires a free sign-up, while the new Opera betas are a free download for Windows, Mac, Linux and cell phones.
