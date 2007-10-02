Keep the Food, Change your Plate

Wired has posted an article about the 'new science of eating' which is more about psychology than diet itself. It offers up some interesting tidbits of advice aimed at getting out of overeating - including using a smaller plate for meals, placing self-serve food away from the eating area to make it less likely that you'll keep refilling on autopilot, and a few others. One bizarre recommendation was to give up emailing while you eat, and switch to the phone. Apparently you're likely to eat less, and enjoy your food more, if you are on the mobile phone. Please *don't* call me with your mouth full of food and expect a conversation, ok?

Keep Your Food, Change Your Plate: The New Science of Eating