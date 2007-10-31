Job Search Engine Optimise Your Resume

Job hunters should choose their words carefully on their resume, says the blogger at The Life of an Internet Entrepreneur:

Just like there are ways of getting data on popular search words on Google, we can look at the most popular keyword searches by recruiters on job sites, and learn from that. Marc Cenedella, of TheLadders.com, a recruiting site that specializes in jobs paying $100,000 or more, wondered the same thing and developed a list of the 100 most-searched for terms by recruiters on the site.

Those words include "sales," "project manager," "software," "developer," and "marketing." (It's constantly updated, so it's worth a bookmark.) Including those words on your resume (when they apply, even loosely) will make you turn up in recruiter searches more often. See more about how you can have a say in what Google says about you.