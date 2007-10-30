Jailbreak Your iPhone or iPod Touch with One Click

Jailbreaking the iPod touch/iPhone is now an utterly simple, one-click affair—which means if you've been waiting to jailbreak your iPod touch or iPhone (since the 1.1.1 firmware upgrade), the time is now. Just point your Safari browser to http://jailbreakme.com/ and click the Install AppSnapp link. It may sound scary, but the web site takes advantage of a mobile Safari exploit to install Installer.app (the gateway application for installing more applications) to your device. If you give it a try, here's what you can expect. After clicking the Install AppSnapp link, Safari will close (or at least it did for me) and your phone will eventually return to the "Slide to Unlock" screen (it could take up to 5 minutes, depending on your connection speed—the whole process literally took less than a minute on my phone). The AppSnapp instructions state that once you slide, you'll see the Installer.app icon, meaning you're ready to go. When I tried unlocking my phone with the slider, it froze up, so at this point, I just restarted my iPhone. When it finished booting up, there was Installer.app in all it's glory, ready to install all sorts of goodies on my iPhone. "What kind of goodies?" you ask. Applications like these, for example:

The iPhone/iPod touch applications available have actually improved and broadened a lot since just last month when I made that iPhone app gallery, so there are still a whole lot of great apps available that aren't included in the gallery. As you may remember, we showed you how to jailbreak your iPhone using a couple of different methods several weeks back, but this one-click Safari hack requires absolutely no hacking skills—or even advanced computer skills. As always, proceed at your own risk. This method does exploit your phone and could potentially give access to your info if malicious forces were at work. However, one of the particularly interesting things about this installation method is that not only does it install Installer.app, but it also fixes the exploit that allows this to happen.