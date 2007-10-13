Is Tech Weakening Your Memory?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Wired columnist Clive Thompson says that Google, his PDA, and other tech all enable him to stop remembering things like phone numbers, birthdays, and events. Looks like it's a common phenomena among those of us who "grew up" with tech tools:

This summer, neuroscientist Ian Robertson polled 3,000 people and found that the younger ones were less able than their elders to recall standard personal info. When Robertson asked his subjects to tell them a relative's birthdate, 87 percent of respondents over age 50 could recite it, while less than 40 percent of those under 30 could do so. And when he asked them their own phone number, fully one-third of the youngsters drew a blank. They had to whip out their handsets to look it up.

Just this week an internet connectivity outage made me uncomfortably aware of how much "being on the grid" is tied to my ability to function—including recall important info. How about you? Your memory gone to pot since Google? Tell us about it in the comments.

Your Outboard Brain Knows All [Wired via 43 Folders]

