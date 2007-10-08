Learn to appreciate and interpret art with Lifehack's well-written tutorial for newbie art aficionados. Tips to keep in mind: give the art time to reveal itself to you, find out the background information, and figure out the emotional appeal. What's your best tip to someone who wants to learn how to appreciate art more? Let's hear in the comments.
