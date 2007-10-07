Increase Your Energy With Stretches

Wake yourself up in that afternoon energy slump simply by getting up and doing some simple stretches. Self-improvement site Dumb Little Man has a list of twelve easy stretches you can do back to back that will increase your energy and recharge your brain in a matter of minutes—these basic exercises will also be a lot more healthy for you than slurping back that caffeinated energy drink.
As a Yoga Teacher I can vouch for this. I have lots of students who swear by a mid afternoon stretch. Also, if you work in a place where you’re able to do this, a great pick me up is to do an inversion for a couple of minutes, i.e. hang upside down or a handstand/headstand... No better way to keep going throughout the day....